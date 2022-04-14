Tropical Weather-Pacific

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light, wet snow will fall across the Twin Cities overnight, with a cold and windy Monday to follow. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will wrap up in the metro by about 3 a.m. Monday, but a quick, passing snow shower is possible through the morning. It will linger the longest Monday in western Wisconsin. Slick spots are possible on roadways for the Monday morning commute. About a half-inch of slush will accumulate on grassy areas, while much of northern Minnesota will see more accumulation to the tune of 1-2 inches. (credit: CBS) Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout Monday, making for a very chilly kickoff to the work week. Tuesday and Thursday will be the dry days this week, while Wednesday will likely bring about a half-inch of rain. Temperatures will finally start to climb into the weekend, but it may be a wet and stormy couple days.

