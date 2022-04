Chelsea may have been the favorites for Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal, but in a single-elimination knockout game, anything can happen. And Crystal Palace certainly weren’t going to go away without a fight. But Chelsea turned up the heat in the second half and eventually made our individual and collective quality count to the tune of 2-0, to reach yet another cup final and our fifth FA Cup final in the last six seasons.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO