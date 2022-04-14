Ben Crump to hold press conference on Lyoya death video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will be holding a press conference Thursday following the release of footage showing a Grand Rapids officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya.

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Renaissance Church of God in Christ. It will be streamed live on WOODTV.com . Lyoya’s family and Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack will also be at the press conference.

Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, is representing Lyoya’s family .

Following Wednesday’s footage release, Crump released a statement saying the officer used excessive force.

“Patrick Lyoya immigrated to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to pursue the American Dream and provide a better and safer life for himself and his family,” Crump said in a statement. “Instead, what found him was a fatal bullet to the back of the head, delivered by an officer of the Grand Rapids Police Department. The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life. It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.

“We demand that the officer who killed Patrick not only be terminated for his use of excessive and fatal force, but be arrested and prosecuted for the violent killing of Patrick Lyoya.”

Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 14 . Footage shows a long struggle between Lyoya and a Grand Rapids Police Department officer before the officer shot and killed him.

