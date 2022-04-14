ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly, quiet tonight; Cooler temps through the weekend

By WHIO Staff
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Chilly and quiet tonight
  • Few showers Friday night
  • Mainly dry, cool Easter weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mainly clear and windy through the evening with temperatures falling through the 50s. Skies will stay clear overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

Wind gust forecast

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds increase late Friday with a shower possible through Friday night. Lows in the middle 40s.

Futurecast Friday

SATURDAY: A passing shower possible in the morning then partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds increase with most of the day dry. Highs in the lower 50s. A few showers will pass through overnight.

Easter Weekend Outlook

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs will run below average in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s. Chance of a few more showers Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A few passing showers arrive. Highs around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the middle 60s.

