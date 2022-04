Audrey Revell said she and her husband, Gary, needed to make a little money as newlyweds back in 1970 so they headed into the woods to go “worm gruntin’.”. The trip was successful – they came back with seven cans of bait worms – and they have been making those trips ever since. The practice of luring worms out of the ground to be collected for freshwater fishing bait is at the heart of the Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival, and the Revells were at the center of the worm gruntin’ activities Saturday, April 9, at the festival’s 20th annual installment.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO