Klamath, CA

Generous Ocean King Season Set to Open May 1

By Kenny Priest, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a strong ocean abundance of Sacramento salmon and the Klamath numbers trending upward, North Coast sport salmon anglers were rewarded with a generous ocean salmon season. The season within the CA KMZ (Klamath Management Zone), which was adopted by the Pacific Fishery Management Council Monday, will open May 1 and...

www.northcoastjournal.com

