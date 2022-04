Did you know today—April 12, 2022—might just be the luckiest day of the year? You can thank the super-rare Jupiter-Neptune conjunction for that. Let me explain: Jupiter, the planet of expansion and prosperity, has been in the midst of its year-long transit through Pisces since December 28, 2021. Jupiter takes 12 years to orbit the sun, meaning it spends about 12 months in each one of the 12 zodiac signs. It’s currently occupying Pisces. However, Neptune’s orbit around the sun is quite a bit longer. It takes 165 years to complete the circle, meaning Neptune stays in each of the 12 signs for an average of 13.5 years a piece.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO