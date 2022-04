If you're looking for a beautiful blue lake in Upstate New York, you are in luck. We are home to one of the bluest in the United States. Skaneateles Lake is one of the most cleanest lakes in the country, and is the bluest lake you'll find in all of New York State. Many enjoy all kinds of boating on Skaneateles Lake from kayaking to sailing, and of course dining and shopping too.

