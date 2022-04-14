Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

Why did they ever stop the law stating a train can only block an intersection for a limited amount of time?. The tracks crossing Rock Springs Road has had a train blocking it for three to four hours two or three times a week. Those of us that live in the neighborhoods have to drive all the way to Wyckles Road and then to either Elwin blacktop or Main Street for even go to Casey's or Kroger. With gas at over $4 a gallon, nobody wants to drive 15-20 miles more than needed.

DECATUR, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO