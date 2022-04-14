Weekender: 25 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend, including Easter egg hunts

Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals April 29 – May 1. Every ticket is a pit pass, so come early to see your favorite drivers. Kids 12 and under get in free.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

76. Mostly sunny. 1% Chance of rain.

Queen Charlotte Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Make your way to the fair to enjoy tasty foods, exciting rides and fun games. 1-11pm; April 14-24. $6-$12. Details .

Charlotte StrEATs Family Night at Gateway Village: The first night of the StrEATs festival kicks off with an evening of family friendly vendors, cooking demonstrations and kids’ activities. 5-8:30pm. Free. Details .

’70s Decades Party at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Groove into the weekend with ’70s music, movies, a costume contest and specialty cocktails. 6pm. Free. Details .

Film Series: Free to Run at the Whitewater Center: Catch screenings of films inspired by the outdoors. This week’s film is “Free to Run,” a documentary about how runners in the 1950s and ’60s had to dispel misconceptions about the sport to redefine it. 6:40-10pm. Free. Details .

Haunted History Tour at Historic Rosedale: Spend the evening learning the haunted history of the Historic Rosedale as the staff and Charlotte Area Paranormal Society lead a tour around property grounds. 7-8pm. $25. Details .

Harlem Globetrotters at Bojangles Coliseum: Catch jaw-dropping trick shots and dunks by the global basketball icons. 7pm. $29-$99. Details .

Improv show at The VAPA Center: Prepare to laugh your socks off with comedy ensemble Betty Riot. (Note: This is an R-rated show). 8pm. $15. Details .

Grits & Biscuits at The Fillmore: This traveling festival celebrates all things “dirty south” with music, dancing and socializing. 9pm. $22. Details .

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

75. Cloudy. 24% Chance of rain.

Yoga at Pinhouse Plaza Midwood: Enjoy a relaxing yoga flow on the lawn of Pinhouse. All levels are welcome. 10-11am. $10. Details .

Vibe yoga & mimosas with Dancing Lotus in Ballantyne’s Backyard (11611 N. Community House Rd.): Start your Saturday with a unique, 45-minute yoga flow followed by mimosas. The class will be streamed through noise-isolating headphones to focus on your movements and tune out distractions. 10am. $15. Details .

2nd-annual Easter Egg Hunt at Optimist Hall: Hop on over with the family for two kid-friendly Easter egg hunts (10:30am and 11:30am), plus an adults-only egg hunt (noon). 10:30am-2pm. Free. Details .

VTGCLT Spring Market at Camp North End: Vintage Charlotte’s bi-annual pop-up markets have become the go-to events to score some of Charlotte’s best handmade and vintage finds. Stop in to browse the 80+ vendors that will be on site. 11am-5pm. $2. Details .

Spring Fling at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: The taproom will have fun activities like a QR Easter Egg Hunt, an egg painting station for kids and live music all day. 11am. Free. Details .

The ReMIX Run at Devil’s Logic Brewing: Are you single? Do you enjoy running? If you answered yes to either or both of those questions, this event is for you. Run into your new boo or make a friend and stick around for an afterparty with giveaways and a DJ. 1pm. Free, registration required. Details .

The Sneaker Exit Ultimate Sneaker Trade Show at the Convention Center: Buy, sell and trade shoes and other streetwear at this family-friendly expo. 1pm. $25. Details .

HoppThru Charlotte Neighborhood Brewery Challenge at Resident Culture South End: Taste your way through Charlotte’s top breweries at this event hosted by the Hopp app . 2pm. $45. Details .

Nebel’s Alley Night Market Kickoff at 101 W Worthington Ave.: Stroll through Nebel’s Alley in South End and check out dozens of local vendors. 4-10pm. Free. Details .

Charlotte FC Watch Party at Hooligans on Elizabeth: Cheer on Charlotte FC as they’re away competing against New England Revolution. 5pm. Free. Details .

Desert Dwellers at The Music Yard: This house music duo has performed at some of the country’s top festivals like Coachella, Burning Man and Lightning in a Bottle among others. 5-11pm. $25-$125. Details .

Charlotte FC Watch Party at Big Ben: It’s one of the best places to watch a soccer game in Charlotte. Arrive early for a chance to win two free tickets to the next home match against Miami on May 7. 6:30pm. Free. Details .

Thicc N’ Plump Drag Show at Armored Cow: Join Lolita Chanel for a fun drag performance featuring seven local queens. 7-10pm. $5. Details .

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY

70. Mostly cloudy. 24% Chance of rain.

Easter Brunch at Alchemy at C3Lab: Expect Alchemy’s famous brunch menu with a special holiday twist. 10am -5pm. $5 deposit. Details .

Main Dish Brunch with Onya Nerves at Legion Brewing Plaza Midwood: Join the queens for a special Easter drag show. Wear your best bonnet for a chance to win a $50 prize. 11am. $15. Details .

Brewery Egg Hunt in Plaza Midwood: Visit Legion Brewing, Pilot Brewing, Resident Culture or Southern Strain and search for Easter eggs around the taprooms. If you find an egg, you win a prize. 11am-9pm. Free. Details .

Springtime Painting & Plants Workshop at Twigs & Figs: Pick a plant, a pot and put your painting skills to the test as you decorate your own springtime plant. 2pm. $37. Details .

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekender: 25 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend, including Easter egg hunts appeared first on Axios Charlotte .