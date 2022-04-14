ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Future Lawyers of Springfield mentor program at Western New England University

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ob48N_0f8teOE200

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A new program called the Future Lawyers of Springfield (FLOS) is to launch Thursday evening by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in partnership with Western New England University Law School.

Researchers tracking Omicron XE around the world

A diverse legal community in the Greater Springfield area is expected to build mentorship and a support system for Hampden County high school and college students who aspire to be lawyers, including law school students through the program.

There is a smaller percentage of lawyers of color, according to the American Bar Association, in 2021 lawyers of color accounted for 14.6 lawyers nationally.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The future of the legal community in Hampden County is one that is diverse, vibrant, and looks more like the community it serves. FLOS will provide young people a support system and network to guide and encourage them through the rigors of becoming a lawyer. I would like to thank Western New England University’s School of Law for their partnership in seeking to address this local and national problem, which is the lack of diversity within the legal profession.”

The following are program initiatives:

  • Provide mentorship
  • Substantive knowledge about the law
  • Skills in legal writing and oral advocacy
  • Knowledge of the law school admissions process
  • Improved test taking skills geared toward the LSAT
  • Support network to guide students through the end of college, law school, and into their career

The Future Lawyers of Springfield event is to happen at Western New England University Law School for 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Concord University starts new nursing program thanks to state funding

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– One university in Mercer County received funding to create a new nursing program. Concord University was awarded $1.5 million through Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion program. Dr. Kendra Boggess, President of Concord University said they are the only school that will create their own nursing program. “We’re really excited about the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
WAND TV

Janet L. Gooch named chancellor of University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The University of Illinois Springfield and the University of Illinois System name a new chancellor and vice president. Janet L. Gooch, the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Truman State University, has been named chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield and vice president for the University of Illinois System, pending formal approval by the Board of Trustees.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Legal Profession#New England#College#Flos#Omicron#Lsat Support
WWLP

Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Youth program aimed at mentoring underserved students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A Wichita program for underserved youth is keeping the conversation going about recent teen violence. Last week, 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton was shot and killed at Towne East Mall. “Just pray to God it wasn’t one of my boys. Condolences to that family, but it breaks my...
WICHITA, KS
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy