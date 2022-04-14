ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

UMassFive holding career fair for jobs in financial sector

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

HADLEY, Mass. ( WWLP ) – If you’re looking for a job in finance, the UMassFive College Federal Credit Union has openings.

On Thursday, April 14 UMassFive will be holding a Career Fair. No pre-registration is required and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants should bring a resume. Management will be available to answer questions about the organization and career opportunities.

The following positions are open:

  • Member Service Specialist (full time in Amherst, Hadley, and Northampton)
  • Member Service Representative Floater (full time in various Western MA locations)
  • Contact Center Member Service Specialist (full time in Hadley)
  • Contact Center Representative (part time in Hadley)
  • Video Teller (ITM) Agent (full time in Hadley)
  • Staff Accountant (full time in Hadley with remote work possibility)
  • Additional opportunities on Commercial Services Division and Financial & Investment Services teams

The Career Fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hadley Branch at 200 Westgate Center Drive.

