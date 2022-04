Labour has accused the Government of being “soft on crime” as party analysis claimed that in some areas of the country one in three repeat knife offenders had been spared jail in the last five years.Analysis from the opposition party found that in areas such as Surrey, Northamptonshire, Gloucestershire, Dorset, and Devon and Cornwall the rates of repeat offenders avoiding jail were above 30%.The party said this showed a “two strikes and you’re out” policy pledged in 2015 – where repeat offenders would face a minimum six-month prison sentence would for carrying a knife – was “in tatters”.It comes as...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO