If you’re a fan of board games but struggle to find the space in your home to expand your collection, then Arcade1Up might have the solution for you. The brand is known for its extensive collection of miniature cabinets of classic arcade games such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Centipede and more. Now its new project, the infinity gaming table, is arriving in the UK and will come with a suite of digital board games from Hasbro, including the Game of Life, Candy Land and Trivial Pursuit. A Kickstarter project for the interactive board game table was launched in October 2020 and...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 25 DAYS AGO