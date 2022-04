Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.

NUTRITION ・ 22 DAYS AGO