Kearney, NE

Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

Kearney Hub

Firefighters pay tribute to one of their own in Elwood

ELWOOD — Firefighters from more than 25 Nebraska departments paid tribute to the life of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull Wednesday in Elwood. Krull died Thursday when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood that has now burned 35,000 acres.
ELWOOD, NE

