Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for April 14

GIBBON — David Johnson admits it was his fault when he went blind at age 33. A lifelong resident of Gibbon, he started losing his eyesight at age 29 and was totally blind at 33. “I had Type 1 diabetes and I didn’t do what the doctors urged,” he said.
ELWOOD — Firefighters from more than 25 Nebraska departments paid tribute to the life of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull Wednesday in Elwood. Krull died Thursday when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the range fire near Elwood that has now burned 35,000 acres.
