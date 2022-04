AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after being shot in the upper torso late Thursday in Augusta, according to deputies. Brandon Peoples, 24, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the the 2300 block of Prague Court, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified him as being from Augusta, while Coroner Mark Bowen said he was from Girard, a small community in Burke County a few miles east of Waynesboro. Bowen also spelled the victim’s last name as Peebles. We’re trying to clarify the discrepancies.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO