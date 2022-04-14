Shiloh host Generals' tune up meet

With the Georgia High School Association track and field sectional meets just weeks away, teams are getting in their final tune ups in before the state championship meets begin on May 12. On Wednesday, the Shiloh Generals track and field team hosted a regional tune up featuring teams from their region and a few non-region teams.

Although the meet was not a scored event, there was still plenty of impressive finishes including Peachtree Ridge’s Tamia Fuller’s 11.66 first place finish in the girls 100 meter dash and her 23.63 finish in the girls 200 meter dash. The Tucker Tigers girls 4x100M relay team had a first place finish of 47.46, just over two seconds off the top mark in Georgia of 45.17 by Westlake.

In boys action, Mountain View’s Terrell Battle ran a 22.39 in the boys 200M dash, which is about a second and a half off of the state’s top time of 21.04 by Buford’s Isaiah Bond, while Grayson’s Brady Daniels took first in the 400M dash in 49.15, just over a second over the top time currently held by Marietta’s Devin Clark (47.31).