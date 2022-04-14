ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh, GA

Shiloh host Generals' tune up meet

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNIRv_0f8tYpkt00

With the Georgia High School Association track and field sectional meets just weeks away, teams are getting in their final tune ups in before the state championship meets begin on May 12. On Wednesday, the Shiloh Generals track and field team hosted a regional tune up featuring teams from their region and a few non-region teams.

Although the meet was not a scored event, there was still plenty of impressive finishes including Peachtree Ridge’s Tamia Fuller’s 11.66 first place finish in the girls 100 meter dash and her 23.63 finish in the girls 200 meter dash. The Tucker Tigers girls 4x100M relay team had a first place finish of 47.46, just over two seconds off the top mark in Georgia of 45.17 by Westlake.

In boys action, Mountain View’s Terrell Battle ran a 22.39 in the boys 200M dash, which is about a second and a half off of the state’s top time of 21.04 by Buford’s Isaiah Bond, while Grayson’s Brady Daniels took first in the 400M dash in 49.15, just over a second over the top time currently held by Marietta’s Devin Clark (47.31).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shiloh, GA
Sports
City
Tucker, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Shiloh, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
Shiloh, GA
Education
City
Grayson, GA
The Blade

Walleye 1st-round ECHL playoff schedule released

The start of the ECHL playoffs will bring about some midweek road games for the Toledo Walleye. Toledo opens its opening-round Central Division semifinal series with Cincinnati with 7:35 p.m. home contests Friday and Saturday, as previously announced. The series will shift to Cincinnati for Game 3 at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, April 25, and Game 4 at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamia
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy