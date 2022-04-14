ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary.

Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23.

New Ohio overtime pay rules: how your paycheck may be impacted

He’ll certainly stump for U.S. House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for U.S. Senate or governor choices he’s yet to make.

News of the rally comes as early voting figures suggest turnout in the populous Midwest battleground Trump won twice by overwhelming margins may be severely depressed this year.

Comments / 43

Anna Schlater
3d ago

Yes, looking at these comments... we definitely need better education in Ohio. My strong minded, caring and educated young children will never understand a evil person like Donald and they never will.

Reply(2)
9
Cynthia A Walters
3d ago

WHY?????!!!!! Doesn’t his boyfriend Putin need him in Russia?????!!!!!

Reply(1)
7
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
