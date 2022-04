Washington, DC, and Chicago, IL—For months, students from all across the country have been memorizing and reciting the words of poets such as Tracy K. Smith, Ilya Kaminsky, and Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, among others, all in the hopes of being named the 2022 Poetry Out Loud™ National Champion, which includes a grand prize of […] The post Callaway Senior to compete in Poetry Out Loud Competition appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

CALLAWAY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO