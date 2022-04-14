ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, TN

OBITUARY: Sadie Frances Nichols

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Sadie Frances Nichols of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her residence, she was 64 years old.

Born July 18, 1957 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Charles Garner, Jr. and Nellie Morris Garner.

She is survived by her son, Stephen McNeil (Lindsey Higgenbottom) of Watertown; daughter, Samantha Casas of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kaylee, Aceson and Jaelynn, Leon, Carmine, and Eli; sisters, Shirley Cummings of Alexandria, Lucy Ann Taylor (Earl) of Westmoreland, Rosa Marie Garner of Westmoreland; brother, William Lee Garner (Ginger) of Carthage; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Usrey, and brother, Charles Lee Garner.

A time of remembrance to celebrate the life of Sadie Nichols will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
