OBITUARY: Terry Lee Brown

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Mr. Terry Lee Brown of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, he was 60 years old.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Leo Brown; brother, Bobby Brown; and sister, Cindy Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Malinda Brown; mother, Barbara Brown; children, Brandon (Cassie) Brown and Amanda Brown; sister, Debbie Brown; grandchildren, Bryson Brown and Kirsten Brown; nephews, Cyrus Williams and Christopher Brown; and nieces, Brittany Kelley and Crystal Parkerson.

Terry was an avid Redskins fan, and he loved all things outdoors…especially deer hunting and fishing! He was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 16th at 12 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor David Daugherty officiating. The Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Brandon Brown, Cyrus Williams, Daryl Sullivan, Daryl Weeks, Jake Blaylock, Dwayne Blaylock, and Bryson Brown serving as Pallbearers and Christopher Brown, Pee Wee Tatum, Tim Perry, and Stan Cowan serving as Honorary Pallbearers. The Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15th from 4-8 pm and on Saturday, April 16th from 11 am until time of service at 12 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

