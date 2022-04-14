ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing Foundation awards $40,500 to local nonprofits

 3 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation and its ‘Family of Funds’ has impacted the community throughout the years by awarding over 1700 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million.

The Hibbing Foundation is proud to announce its 2022 grant recipients. Sixteen projects received grants totaling $40,500.

We are sincerely grateful to ALL donors, throughout the years, who have supported the Hibbing Foundation and its mission.

Giving to the Hibbing Foundation is Making Your Money Work for Hibbing . . . forever.

Angel Fund, Inc: in support of purchasing gas/grocery cards for Hibbing residents receiving cancer treatment. This $700 grant was made possible by the James H. Ryan Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland: to support the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative. This $15,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation General Endowment Fund and the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation.

City of Hibbing – Hibbing Public Library: to support the Summer Reading Program and Book Give-A-Way for 2022 – “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” This $2,500 grant was made possible by the Bruno & Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.

City of Hibbing – Hibbing Police Department: to support the City of Hibbing Police Department – National Night Out event, 2022. This $400 grant was made possible by Linda Forti Hibbing Foundation Fund.

Hibbing Historical Society, Inc. to support the Aubin Photography Studios Phase II project. This $1,000 grant was made possible by The Jeno F. and Lois Mae Paulucci Fund of Hibbing Foundation, John & Katherine Boentje Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, and the Range Artists Association Fund.

Hibbing Public Access Television: general support – 2021. This $250 grant was made possible by the Linda Forti Hibbing Foundation Fund.

Independent School District #701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to support the HHS Media Center Inclusive Library Area. This $2,000 grant was made possible by Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.

Independent School District #701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to support the Legionville Safety Patrol’s Camp at the Lincoln Elementary School. This $1,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation.

Independent School District #701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to support the “Outdoor Classroom’ at Greenhaven Elementary School. This $800 grant was made possible by the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation.

Independent School District #701 – Hibbing Public Schools: to help bring Borealis Dance: ‘A Night Before Christmas’ performance to Hibbing in partnership with Hibbing Community Education. This $4,800 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation and the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation.

Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability: to support the Hibbing Farmer’s Market – Power of Produce for Youth and Seniors. This $3,000 grant was made possible by the John and Nancy Ryan Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, John & Katherine Boentje Family Hibbing Foundation Fund, Robert L. ‘Butch’ Hamre Fund of Hibbing Foundation, June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation and the Bruno & Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund.

Mesaba Concert Association: general support for the MCA 2022 Concert Season. This $250 grant was made possible by the Carl M. and Dolores M. D’Aquila Family Fund of Hibbing Foundation.

North Star Foundation of the Mesaba Incorporated: to support Arts in the Park -2022. This $800 grant was made possible by the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation and Range Artists Association Fund.

Project Care Free Clinic: to help provide basic medical care to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families at Hibbing Project Care. This $3,000 grant was made possible by the Hibbing High School Foundation of Hibbing Foundation and the Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Hibbing High School Legacy Foundation.

United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Inc.: to support the Buddy Backpack Program in Hibbing – 2022. This $2,500 grant was made possible by the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation.

United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Inc.: to support “What’s Going On – Songs from the Vietnam War Era” Concert to be held at HHS Auditorium, June 20, 2022. This $2,500 grant was made possible by the June B. Hendrickson Academic Competition Fund of Hibbing Foundation.

To learn more about the Hibbing Foundation, please call 218.262.4212 or follow us on Facebook. Contributions can be mailed to POB 304, Hibbing, MN. 55746. Our office is located at 515 East Howard Street, Hibbing, MN.

Mesabi Tribune

