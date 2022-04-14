ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

American Legion donates to Hibbing Initiative

By Photo submitted
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

American Legion Post 222 of Hibbing generously donated $500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative earlier this month. The veterans contributed to the endeavor as it supports the youth and future leaders of our community. Seen here, from left, are: District 8 American Legion Vice Commander Larry Pocrnich, BGCH Initiative Advisory Board Member Kelly Grinsteinner, Post 222 Finance Officer Bill Bean, BGCH Initiative Advisory Board Members Kim McLaughlin and Pam Rundell, Post 222 Cmdr. Alan Nickila and BGCH Initiative Advisory Board Member Ruva Tskoa. For more information or to support the BGC Hibbing Initiative, log onto www.bgcnorth.org/locations/new-hibbing-branch-initiative/. Find us on Facebook and reach us at bgchibbing@gmail.com.

