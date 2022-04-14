ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: April 14

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Murdock is a very sweet and friendly tuxedo boy that was found as a stray in the country. He is roughly 2-4yrs old, neutered and current on vaccinations. To match his elegant Tuxedo, he has a very symmetrical white mustache! Murdock loves to snuggle, seems very interested in other animals and would do best in an older home because loud noises seem to startle him.

For more information call Mesabi Humane Society 218-741-7425, or email them at mhsanimalcontrol@gmail.com.

ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

