Pet of the Week: April 14

Murdock is a very sweet and friendly tuxedo boy that was found as a stray in the country. He is roughly 2-4yrs old, neutered and current on vaccinations. To match his elegant Tuxedo, he has a very symmetrical white mustache! Murdock loves to snuggle, seems very interested in other animals and would do best in an older home because loud noises seem to startle him.

For more information call Mesabi Humane Society 218-741-7425, or email them at mhsanimalcontrol@gmail.com.