EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia FX gain; Singapore dollar leads on third policy tightening

* Brazil's real up 5% in March vs Latam FX up 3.8% * Mexican economy grew 0.3% m/m in Feb - estimate * Argentine central bank to raise rates on Tues - source * Hungary's forint outperforms peers after 100 bps rate hike (Adds comment; updates prices, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies firmed against a steadying dollar for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as sanctions on Russia kept commodity prices lofty, although worries about the war in Ukraine encouraged caution. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies firmed 0.5%, while stocks rose 0.8%. Brazil's real traded 0.4% higher after having hit its highest since June 2021 earlier in the session. The country's central bank considered a lower rate hike of at least 75 basis points this month, but decided a 100-basis-point increase would be "timelier" given inflationary pressures, minutes from its last policy meeting showed. "The strength of commodity prices and weakness of imports has been helping real as has the hawkishness of BCB," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba insights. "There are already a lot of hikes, likely too many, priced into the Brazilian curve, which has brought some solace." Brazil's government foresees a smaller primary budget deficit this year on the back of higher revenues, especially from oil royalties, the economy ministry's bimonthly revenue and expenditure report indicated on Tuesday. Mexico's peso jumped 0.5% against the dollar after a preliminary estimate showed the country's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month. With Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, commodity-exporting countries have benefitted from a global spike in energy and agricultural commodity prices due to sanctions on Russia. But countries that depend on imports of oil and agricultural products have been hard hit. "The polarisation (of EM currencies) promises to increase in the coming months," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro. Resource-rich currencies stand to gain in the current environment, with the Brazilian real gaining more than 13% in 2022, and Colombia's peso and South Africa's rand adding nearly 8% each. On the other hand, the Egyptian pound slid another 1.5%, after a 14% devaluation on Monday, and the government announced a budget restructuring in a sign it may be preparing for a new finance package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). MSCI's Latam stocks index has surged 20.4% this year, while its EM counterpart is down 8%. Chile's peso edged 0.2% higher. An assembly charged with drawing up the country's new constitution extended the deadline by which the first draft must be ready by three months on Tuesday. In Argentina, the central bank will raise the country's interest rate on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, although the size of the hike is still under discussion. Elsewhere, Hungary's forint jumped after the central bank raised the base rate by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points to help combat inflation, while the Russian rouble steadied at 104 to the dollar, lacking momentum for larger moves. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1131.97 1.5 Markets MSCI LatAm 2564.56 0.77 Brazil Bovespa 116907.31 0.65 Mexico IPC 55617.15 0.27 Chile IPSA 4888.23 -2.13 Argentina MerVal 90195.74 0.172 Colombia COLCAP 1551.00 0.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9156 0.56 Mexico peso 20.2710 0.48 Chile peso 792.5 0.11 Colombia peso 3756.52 1.05 Peru sol 3.776 0.11 Argentina peso 110.0600 -0.08 (interbank) Argentina peso 198 2.02 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO