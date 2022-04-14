ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia FX gain; Singapore dollar leads on third policy tightening

By Savyata Mishra
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Singapore dlr posts biggest jump in 7 mths on policy tightening * Bank of Korea unexpectedly raises rates * Markets in Thailand, Philippines and India closed for holiday By Savyata Mishra April 14 (Reuters) - The Singaporean dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, supported by monetary policy tightening to curb inflation, while South Korean shares wobbled after a surprise interest rate hike from the central bank. The Singaporean dollar advanced 0.8% to post its sharpest gain since Aug. 27, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) moved its currency-based policy band higher, adding to global central banks' efforts to fight red-hot inflation. DBS analysts said in a note that three policy tightening measures by the MAS since last October had put it ahead of other central banks in beginning to normalise monetary policy and trying to control inflation. "While they are cognisant of the risks to growth from geopolitics, they are looking at a lot more inflationary pressure in the economy, both from external, but also due to a much tighter labour market than they had previously expected, so that's where the hawkish element comes in," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. Singapore and South Korea both tightened monetary policies, hot on the heels of recent rate hikes in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, bringing into focus the need for other regional central banks to contemplate similar measures to contain inflation. "We assess the accumulation of downside risks to global growth (geopolitics, China's zero-COVID led restrictions, etc.) and looming aggressive tightening of policy by the Fed risks tighter financial conditions in weeks ahead," Citi analysts said. A pullback in the greenback overnight supported currencies across the region. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won firmed 0.3% each. Indonesia's rupiah was up about 0.2% with a Reuters poll indicating that the Bank Indonesia will raise interest rates next quarter on expectations of a hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve and higher inflation. The Malaysian ringgit were up about 0.1%. Geopolitical risks continued to check market optimism. Ukraine warned on Wednesday that Russia was ramping up efforts in the South and East as it sought full control of Mariupol, while Western governments committed more military help to bolster Kyiv. Moves in equities markets were mixed, with thin trading head of a holiday. South Korean shares pared early losses to trade flat after the Bank of Korea surprisingly raised its base rate. Singapore stocks inched 0.1% lower, while Kuala Lumpur stocks rose 0.3%. Jakarta stocks were down 0.1%. Traders are awaiting the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, looking for signs of future monetary policy. Highlights: ** Indonesian 10-yr benchmark yields are up 2.3 basis points at 6.94% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index: Press Metal Aluminium Holdings up 2.8%, Top Glove Corporation up 2.3%, Hartalega Holdings up ​1.7% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0657 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.29 -8.16 <.N2 +1.2 -5.63 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.02 -0.19 <.SS 1.28 -11.33 > EC> India 0.00 -2.42 <.NS 0.00 0.70 EI> Indonesi +0.12 -0.66 <.JK -0.15 10.18 a SE> Malaysia +0.05 -1.49 <.KL 0.25 4.14 SE> Philippi -0.02 -2.09 <.PS 1.30 -1.93 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.27 -2.95 <.KS 0.01 -8.76 > 11> Singapor +0.69 -0.29 <.ST -0.10 6.89 e I> Taiwan +0.33 -4.54 <.TW -0.32 -5.34 II> Thailand 0.00 -0.74 <.SE 0.00 1.01 TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 119.47 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3575 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.573 28.487 -0.30 Korean won 1222.200 1216.3 -0.48 Baht 33.670 33.52 -0.45 Peso 52.400 52.41 +0.02 Rupiah 14340.000 14338 -0.01 Rupee 76.115 76.115 0.00 Ringgit 4.212 4.203 -0.21 Yuan 6.364 6.3568 -0.12 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 115.08 -4.00 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3490 -0.75 Taiwan dlr 28.573 27.676 -3.14 Korean won 1222.200 1188.60 -2.75 Baht 33.670 33.39 -0.83 Peso 52.400 50.99 -2.69 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 76.115 74.33 -2.35 Ringgit 4.212 4.1640 -1.14 Yuan 6.364 6.3550 -0.15 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S.Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

March 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.880 122.33 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3573 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.618 28.602 -0.06 Korean won 1216.600 1218.8 +0.18 Baht 33.450 33.58 +0.39 Peso 52.210 52.25 +0.08 Rupiah 14340.000 14344 +0.03 Rupee 76.365 76.365 0.00 Ringgit 4.219 4.224 +0.12 Yuan 6.360 6.3675 +0.12 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 121.880 115.08 -5.58 Sing dlr 1.357 1.3490 -0.55 Taiwan dlr 28.618 27.676 -3.29 Korean won 1216.600 1188.60 -2.30 Baht 33.450 33.39 -0.18 Peso 52.210 50.99 -2.34 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 76.365 74.33 -2.66 Ringgit 4.219 4.1640 -1.30 Yuan 6.360 6.3550 -0.08 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX up for fifth day on commodities boost

* Brazil's real up 5% in March vs Latam FX up 3.8% * Mexican economy grew 0.3% m/m in Feb - estimate * Argentine central bank to raise rates on Tues - source * Hungary's forint outperforms peers after 100 bps rate hike (Adds comment; updates prices, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 22 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies firmed against a steadying dollar for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as sanctions on Russia kept commodity prices lofty, although worries about the war in Ukraine encouraged caution. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies firmed 0.5%, while stocks rose 0.8%. Brazil's real traded 0.4% higher after having hit its highest since June 2021 earlier in the session. The country's central bank considered a lower rate hike of at least 75 basis points this month, but decided a 100-basis-point increase would be "timelier" given inflationary pressures, minutes from its last policy meeting showed. "The strength of commodity prices and weakness of imports has been helping real as has the hawkishness of BCB," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba insights. "There are already a lot of hikes, likely too many, priced into the Brazilian curve, which has brought some solace." Brazil's government foresees a smaller primary budget deficit this year on the back of higher revenues, especially from oil royalties, the economy ministry's bimonthly revenue and expenditure report indicated on Tuesday. Mexico's peso jumped 0.5% against the dollar after a preliminary estimate showed the country's economy likely expanded by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month. With Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, commodity-exporting countries have benefitted from a global spike in energy and agricultural commodity prices due to sanctions on Russia. But countries that depend on imports of oil and agricultural products have been hard hit. "The polarisation (of EM currencies) promises to increase in the coming months," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro. Resource-rich currencies stand to gain in the current environment, with the Brazilian real gaining more than 13% in 2022, and Colombia's peso and South Africa's rand adding nearly 8% each. On the other hand, the Egyptian pound slid another 1.5%, after a 14% devaluation on Monday, and the government announced a budget restructuring in a sign it may be preparing for a new finance package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). MSCI's Latam stocks index has surged 20.4% this year, while its EM counterpart is down 8%. Chile's peso edged 0.2% higher. An assembly charged with drawing up the country's new constitution extended the deadline by which the first draft must be ready by three months on Tuesday. In Argentina, the central bank will raise the country's interest rate on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, although the size of the hike is still under discussion. Elsewhere, Hungary's forint jumped after the central bank raised the base rate by a bigger-than-expected 100 basis points to help combat inflation, while the Russian rouble steadied at 104 to the dollar, lacking momentum for larger moves. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1131.97 1.5 Markets MSCI LatAm 2564.56 0.77 Brazil Bovespa 116907.31 0.65 Mexico IPC 55617.15 0.27 Chile IPSA 4888.23 -2.13 Argentina MerVal 90195.74 0.172 Colombia COLCAP 1551.00 0.73 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9156 0.56 Mexico peso 20.2710 0.48 Chile peso 792.5 0.11 Colombia peso 3756.52 1.05 Peru sol 3.776 0.11 Argentina peso 110.0600 -0.08 (interbank) Argentina peso 198 2.02 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX on a tear as war fuels commodity surge

* Latam FX heads for more than two-year high * Mexico to hike key rate 50 bps on Thursday * Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico FX to end March stronger * Russian share trading to resume Thursday By Anisha Sircar March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days. U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. MSCI's index for Latam FX firmed 0.5% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen more than 14% from its low in December. "We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets ... there's a commodity story backdrop for many, and companies were undervalued for a long time, so the backdrop has triggered the movement necessary for foreign investors to flood markets like Brazil's," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. The Brazilian real jumped 1.3% against the dollar and has added 6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers. Mexico's peso firmed 0.4% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50 basis points rate hike. "Tightening in Brazil and Mexico will continue, but Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said. Chile's peso slipped 0.3% against the dollar. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week. Meanwhile, the Russian central bank said some stock market trading would resume on Thursday, with 33 securities set to be traded on the Moscow Exchange for a limited period of time, and with short selling banned. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.73 0.74 MSCI LatAm 2606.12 1.72 Brazil Bovespa 117893.16 0.53 Mexico IPC 55476.94 -0.44 Chile IPSA 4883.53 -0.1 Argentina MerVal 90837.59 0.74 Colombia COLCAP 1567.61 0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8511 1.31 Mexico peso 20.1959 0.37 Chile peso 795.8 -0.41 Colombia peso 3741.01 0.41 Peru sol 3.767 0.24 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
CURRENCIES
#Emerging Markets#Singapore Dollar#Bank Of Korea#Singaporean#Asian#South Korean#Mas#Anz
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX extend rally as Ukraine conflict intensifies

* Brazil's cenbank chief signals end of monetary tightening in May * Mexico hikes key rate by 50 bps * U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions * S. African rand at five-month high vs dollar after rate hike * Russian stocks jump as trade resumes after a month (Adds comment, details; updates prices, details) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gained for a seventh straight day on Thursday as an ongoing rally in commodity prices offset jitters about the fallout of the Ukraine war, including fresh sanctions on Russia. Western leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten their sanctions on Russia as Moscow's assault on its neighbour entered its second month. "I don't think we've seen any impact from the NATO meetings...some of the higher beta currencies are still performing quite well," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist with Wells Fargo Securities. MSCI's broader EM index for stocks and currencies slipped, while Latam stocks rose 1.5% and currencies gained 0.4%. "Usually in a crisis, you would have high-yielding EM currencies selling off, but that isn't the case now," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "Even if there is a resolution, Russia is going to remain a pariah ... Commodity currencies are going to remain in favor for months, if not years, because of a re-establishment in (supply networks)." Mexico's peso gained 0.6%. Mexico's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% amid heightened uncertainty around inflationary pressures due to the war in Ukraine. Chile's central bank is also set to hike the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 7.5% at its March meeting as it tries to rein in high inflation, a poll showed. The Chilean peso ticked up 0.5% against the dollar. Brazil's real erased its earlier gains and fell 0.1% in volatile trading on Thursday. Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that a further interest rate hike in June is not the most likely scenario seen by policymakers, signaling that the country's aggressive monetary tightening could be wrapped up in May. Elsewhere, energy and metals firms led a jump in Russian stocks as trading resumed after almost a month's suspension. South Africa's rand jumped 1.5% after the South African Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points, in line with forecasts. The central bank cited risks to the inflation outlook from the war, among other reasons for the hike. Hungary's central bank, too, raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender, extending its rate-tightening campaign as the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine fuels further inflation pressures. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1954 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1136.21 -0.4 MSCI LatAm 2631.96 1.51 Brazil Bovespa 118722.65 1.08 Mexico IPC 55643.85 0.89 Chile IPSA 4954.51 2.34 Argentina MerVal 90106.60 -0.07 Colombia COLCAP 1593.52 0.39 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8344 0.19 Mexico peso 20.0910 0.65 Chile peso 788.2 0.41 Colombia peso 3783.01 -0.09 Peru sol 3.73 0.94 Argentina peso (interbank) 110.1700 -0.09 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 1.52 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies on back foot as U.S. dollar gains ground

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.240 121.15 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3575 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.600 28.551 -0.17 Korean won 1219.500 1213.8 -0.47 Baht 33.690 33.57 -0.36 Peso 52.415 52.35 -0.12 Rupiah 14365.000 14345 -0.14 Rupee 76.300 76.3 0.00 Ringgit 4.230 4.222 -0.19 Yuan 6.375 6.3733 -0.02 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 121.240 115.08 -5.08 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3490 -0.68 Taiwan dlr 28.600 27.676 -3.23 Korean won 1219.500 1188.60 -2.53 Baht 33.690 33.39 -0.89 Peso 52.415 50.99 -2.72 Rupiah 14365.000 14250 -0.80 Rupee 76.300 74.33 -2.58 Ringgit 4.230 4.1640 -1.56 Yuan 6.375 6.3550 -0.31 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real spurs Latam FX higher

* Brazil's real tracks near one-year high; up 12% YTD * Egypt's pound loses 14% as war prompts dollar flight * Fed's Powell to speak at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) (Updates prices, adds details, replaces comment) By Anisha Sircar March 21 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich Latin America's currencies climbed on Monday, led by Brazil's real, as investors assessed the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in the Egyptian pound. Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far. MSCI's index of Latam currencies added 0.6%, eyeing its third straight day of gains, while the broader EM currencies index slipped 0.1%. The Latam index on Friday hit its highest level since March 2020, with the region benefitting from surging commodity and oil prices as a result of sanctions on Russia. In fact, it has added more than 9% this year, with the real leading gains of 12% so far, luring investor attention despite several other risky assets losing ground amid the Ukraine war. "As Brazil is little exposed to Russian supply (with the exception of fertilizers) or demand, the Russian-Ukraine conflict should weigh down on Brazilian activity only indirectly," said Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos in a note. "We expect (Brazil's) GDP to post a stronger pace in early 2022." On Monday, the real jumped nearly 2% against the dollar, and was headed for its highest level since June 2021. In domestic politics, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a comfortable lead in the run-up to Brazil's October election while voters blame incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for surging fuel prices, a poll showed. The Mexican and Chilean pesos firmed 0.4% and 1% respectively. South Africa, too, is set to win from the crisis, as elevated commodity prices improve the balance of trade and bolster the economy, according to TS Lombard. The country's currency was up 0.6% against a steady dollar. Investors awaited remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the session for clues on monetary policy. In Argentina, the International Monetary Fund board will meet at the end of next week to decide on final approval for a $45 billion debt deal, the lender said on Saturday. Elsewhere, Egypt's central bank let the pound drop 14% and was last trading at about 18 a dollar. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion. Russia's rouble traded at 104 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1114.28 -0.77 MSCI LatAm 2534.32 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 115428.64 0.1 Mexico IPC 55467.06 2.03 Chile IPSA 4868.03 0.28 Argentina MerVal 90365.17 1.468 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9430 1.48 Mexico peso 20.2980 0.23 Chile peso 797.4 0.56 Peru sol 3.78 0.03 Argentina peso 109.9800 -0.25 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
WORLD
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Singapore's travel-related stocks jump after easing of Covid measures

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets struggled for direction on Thursday as oil prices saw volatile trading following yesterday's 5% jump. Shares in Singapore outperformed the broader Asia-Pacific region, with the Straits Times index climbing around 0.8%, as of 4:12 p.m. local time. Those gains came as the country's prime minister on Thursday announced plans to ease Covid restrictions.
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX dip as Ukraine war, China pressure weigh, rouble steady

* China keeps LPR unchanged; traders bet on more PBOC support. * Rouble near 105 vs dollar; OFZ trading to resume at 1000 GMT. March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies came under pressure on Monday as the war in Ukraine raged on and worries mounted over China’s wobbly economy, while Russia’s rouble inched up against the dollar in Moscow trade.
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slip amid war-driven risk-off; Egypt's pound plunges

* Egyptian pound loses 14% as war prompts dollar flight * Ukraine's MHP defaults on coupon payment * Fed's Powell to speak at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) By Anisha Sircar March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks edged lower on Monday, tracking dimmer global risk sentiment as the war in Ukraine intensified, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in Egypt's pound as investors fled risky markets for safer pastures. Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, as Russia's assault, now in its fourth week, stalls along most fronts, but continues to cause massive destruction. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks wilted 0.8% after rallying 3.4% last week on hopes of an eventual peace deal. The EM stocks index is about 23% off its record high in 2021 as the war roils financial markets and fuels stagflation fears. The index and its currencies counterpart are set to end the month lower. Egypt's central bank let the pound drop to 17.72-17.82 against the dollar after having traded at around 15.7 pounds to the dollar since November 2020. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank hiked overnight interest rates by 100 basis points in a surprise monetary policy meeting earlier on Monday. "Policymakers have finally woken up to (Egypt's) worsening external position," said Capital Economics economist James Swanston. "Pandemic-related factors have played a role, but the key driver has been an increasingly overvalued exchange rate." Analysts expect the currency slide to help with negotiations with the International Monetary Fund about possible assistance. This could reassure investors over Egypt's commitment to orthodox macroeconomic policymaking, Swanston said. Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds rallied as much as two cents after the move, according to Tradeweb data. Fuelling nerves, Ukrainian poultry producer MHP is not planning to pay a coupon that was due March 19, according to a statement on Friday, making it the first Ukrainian corporate bond to default on a coupon payment. Gold prices edged up and the dollar steadied as the war buoyed demand for safe-haven assets. Markets now await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday for clues on U.S. monetary policy. Russia's rouble steadied near 105 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. The yield on Russia's benchmark 10-year local-currency bonds rose to a record 19.74% in pre-market trading, before settling near 13.3% in the main trading session where the central bank was expected to step in. Elsewhere, central European currencies strengthened between 0.3% and 1% against the euro, recouping some of last week's losses. Mexico's peso and Brazil's real rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1245 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1114.46 -0.76 MSCI LatAm 2499.53 0.06 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4864.15 0.2 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0119 0.09 Mexico peso 20.3809 -0.18 Chile peso 803.8 -0.24 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso 109.6600 -0.13 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar edges up, on track for third straight day of gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday, putting it on track for a third straight day of gains, as crude prices reversed earlier weakness and added to pressure for the Federal Reserve to be aggressive in combating inflation. After initially declining,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint loses rate hike gains, crown firms on further tightening hopes

BUCHAREST, March 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened against the euro on Wednesday, as investors questioned how far the previous day's bigger than expected interest rate hike could go to curb inflation, while the Czech crown firmed on expectations of further tightening. The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 4.4% on Tuesday, the biggest increase in the rate since 2008, saying rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine had fuelled inflation risks. "The message remained hawkish, signalling further tightening ahead, aimed at ensuring both price and financial stability, which will ultimately depend on developments in the Ukraine conflict," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. By 1010 GMT, the forint had lost most of the previous day's gains, down 0.5% against the euro at 371.4500. "I do not think that with its decision yesterday the MNB already convinced the market that it is not dropping behind the curve and will really take all measures against inflation and will do so at all costs," Commerzbank said in a note, adding market sentiment was driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "However, under these circumstances monetary policy is not likely to provide much support for the forint." Meanwhile, the Czech crown was up 0.6% against the euro at 24.5600, testing its strongest level since Feb. 23, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Expectations of further monetary policy tightening were supporting the crown, with Czech central banker Tomas Holub telling Reuters on Monday that he favoured using rate hikes rather than more foreign exchange interventions to stem inflation. The Czech central bank meets on March 31. Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was down 0.5% against the euro while the Romanian leu was flat. Stocks were mixed, with Prague's blue chip index down 0.4% on the day, Warsaw's flat and Bucharest's up 0.4%. Budapest’s was up 0.8%, while shares in Hungary’s MOL jumped 6.4% in early trade after the company's announcement late on Tuesday that it would pay an extraordinary dividend to shareholders. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1243 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 Czech <EURCZK= 24.5540 24.6900 +0.55% +1.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 371.450 369.750 -0.46% -0.55% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.7037 4.6815 -0.47% -2.40% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.9457 4.9445 -0.02% +0.05% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5740 7.5755 +0.02% -0.75% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.630 117.730 +0.09% -0.04% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 Prague 1349.13 1355.22 -0.45% #VALUE! 00 Budapest 44735.4 44338.4 +0.90% -11.80% 1 5 Warsaw 2120.45 2121.52 -0.05% -6.46% Buchares 12765.0 12739.1 +0.20% -2.27% t 2 2 Ljubljan <.SBITOP 1213.33 1222.73 -0.77% -3.36% a > Zagreb 2069.25 2068.71 +0.03% -0.49% Belgrade <.BELEX1 829.38 829.67 -0.03% +1.05% 5> Sofia 597.59 597.16 +0.07% -5.99% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 4.7130 0.2220 +497bp +24bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 4.2010 0.2640 +399bp +28bps R> s <CZ10YT= 4.0440 0.3570 +356bp +38bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 5.5700 0.0030 +583bp +2bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 5.5200 0.0650 +531bp +8bps R> s <PL10YT= 5.1640 0.0890 +468bp +11bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.88 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 7.85 7.95 7.92 6.34 Poland 5.96 6.16 6.18 4.46 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Editing by)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances for sixth day as Wall Street gains

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1% * Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest since November 2018 TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency trading at nearly its strongest level since January as equity markets gained ground and operations were set to resume at Canada's second-largest railroad. Wall Street's main indexes rose as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Investors have been betting that the Bank of Canada will keep pace with the Fed. Both central banks are expected to hike interest rates by about 190 basis points further this year after they hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labor dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration, averting more pain to firms battling supply-chain disruptions. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623. The currency was on track for its sixth day of gains, which would be the longest winning streak since March last year. On Monday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2562. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports gave back some of the previous day's rally as investors weighed the potential for a European Union oil embargo on Russia. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% at $110.91 a barrel. Canada is due on Tuesday to price its first issue of green bonds. The deal could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.385%, up as much as 5.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains for 9th day on favorable yield spreads

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since Jan. 20 at 1.2471 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher * Canada's 2-year yield soars 19.5 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than two months against the greenback on Friday as oil prices rose and comments by a Bank of Canada deputy governor reinforced the central bank's hawkish stance on interest rates. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2477 to the greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Jan. 20 at 1.2471. It was the ninth consecutive day of gains for the currency, which is the longest winning streak since August 2016. For the week, the currency was up 1%. "Front-end yield spreads are back to favoring the loonie today after a brief flip this morning, while the recent jump higher in crude oil prices is also helping bullish CAD sentiment," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc. Canada's 2-year yield soared 19.5 basis points to 2.337%, its highest level since November 2018. The gap between it and the equivalent U.S. rate widened to 4.3 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, after moving on Thursday above zero for the first time since Feb. 18. The Bank of Canada is prepared to act "forcefully" with rate hikes to return inflation to target, particularly as price pressures broaden amid tight labor markets and booming demand, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said. Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates to about 2.5% this year to fight inflation. Earlier this month, it hiked for the first time since October 2018, lifting its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.50%. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded from early losses as a missile attack hit Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company Aramco's storage facility. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% higher at $113.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes longest winning streak in two years

* Latam stocks, FX up for 8th straight day * Brazil inflation speeds past forecasts * IMF to decide on Argentina's $45 bln program * EM debt sees 11 straight weekly outflows - BofA By Anisha Sircar March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied for an eighth straight day on Friday as investors backed commodity-linked assets, with Brazil's real hovering at two-year highs as surging inflation kept up expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies rose 0.6%, while stocks gained 0.4%. Both indexes were set to end the week higher, with the former on track for its best week since November 2020. Brazil's real led gains, jumping 0.9% against the dollar after data showed inflation in the country grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump in seven years, underscoring price pressures. "The stronger-than-expected Brazilian inflation reading for the first half of March, of 10.8% y/y, will be followed by a jump to 11.5-12.0% in the near term as recent fuel price hikes filter through," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "While the central bank has given signals that there may just be one more 100 bps rate hike in the current cycle, the coming rise in inflation will prompt it to tighten a little further," Jackson said. Latin American currencies are on pace for their longest winning streak since May 2020 as commodity prices have soared on supply concerns after sanctions on Russian over its attack on Ukraine that began on Feb 24. But, the crisis is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Friday. Mexico's peso continued to hold near its strongest level since late September after the central bank on Thursday raised its interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, a decision unexpectedly announced hours ahead of schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. In Colombia, the government said on Thursday that the country will receive two loans totaling $830 million from the World Bank to fund COVID-19 pandemic recovery and education efforts. Colombia's peso was 0.1% firmer. The International Monetary Fund will reportedly decide on Argentina's $45 billion program on Friday, with the country expected to clear the final hurdle to rework its debt with the lender. Meanwhile, emerging market debt has seen outflows for the past 11 weeks while EM stocks have seen outflows for the past two weeks, Bank of America said in its weekly flow note on Friday. Among equities, Mexico's Ipc index underperformed strongly, after hitting an all-time high last session. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1123.18 -1.21 MSCI LatAm 2647.92 0.38 Brazil Bovespa 119254.40 0.17 Mexico IPC 55341.45 -0.87 Chile IPSA 4965.68 0.23 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1600.36 0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7852 0.93 Mexico peso 20.0359 0.20 Chile peso 785.7 0.32 Colombia peso 3777.01 0.16 Peru sol 3.711 0.51 Argentina peso 110.3800 -0.18 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares recent gains as greenback broadly climbs

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2566 to 1.2605 * Price of U.S. oil rises 4% * Canadian 10-year yield eases 2.5 basis points TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, giving back some recent gains, as investors weighed the more hawkish stance of some Federal Reserve policymakers and the potential for new U.S. sanctions against Russia. The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as another sharp increase in oil and natural gas prices pressured the euro. Also weighing on the euro, U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to push Europe to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas, and could announce new sanctions on members of the Russian parliament over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the rally on Wall Street looked set to take a breather as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door for hiking by more than 25 basis points at upcoming policy meetings. U.S. stock index futures fell, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.26 to the greenback, or 79.37 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2566 to 1.2605, after touching on Monday its strongest level in nearly two months at 1.2562. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by disruption of Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline. U.S. crude prices climbed 4% to $113.68 a barrel. Red-hot inflation has Canadians opening their wallets wider at the grocery store and gas pump, but that's not stopping them from also spending on travel, new cars and home improvements as pent-up demand outweighs cost pressures, at least for now. The Canadian 10-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 2.394%, after earlier touching its highest intraday level since November 2018 at 2.443%. Canada is due to reopen its ultra long bond at an auction. The bidding deadline is at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

