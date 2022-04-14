ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Newcastle's Eriksen move, Lewandowski wants out at Bayern

By 90min
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday's transfer rumours, including stories on Christian Eriksen, Robert Lewandowski, Manchester United, Erling Haaland and...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Mikel Merino
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Lucas Ocampos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Arsenal#Spaniard#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

LAFC vs Sporting KC: Peter Vermes looking forward to Ilie Sanchez reunion

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes is looking forward to going up against former midfielder Ilie Sanchez in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Spaniard - a product of the Barcelona youth system - spent five seasons with SKC between 2017 and 2021, playing 171 times and winning a US Open Cup title.
MLS
90min

90min

282
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy