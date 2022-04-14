WHAT'S NEXT IN PROBE OF FATAL MI POLICE SHOOTING (4aET)

Related
Prince George’s police ID victim of fatal District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, of D.C. According to police, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”
Chesterfield Police investigating fatal shooting in woods
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Albuquerque Police Fatally Shoot a Man After an Altercation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police officers have fatally shot a man in Albuquerque after an altercation that escalated, according to authorities. They said officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls about a man walking around with a gun and allegedly pointing the weapon at people and cars.
Peoria Police involved in fatal shooting at Lake Pleasant
Three Peoria Police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night at Lake Pleasant.
Officer Convicted After Violently Arresting Black Woman Who Called For Help
Police body cameras caught a Miami-Dade cop tackling Dyma Loving, who had contacted authorities after a neighbor pointed a gun at her.
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says
A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom Hunter
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom HunterSCDN Graphics Department. Indiana State Police in Sellersburg is requesting the public's assistance in a death investigation that began on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Experts Say Patrick Lyoya Shooting Merit Manslaughter Charges
Monday marks two weeks since a still-unnamed Grand Rapids police officer shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of his head. Legal experts say manslaughter charges are overdue in a case where the officer violated the law by using lethal force following a misdemeanor traffic stop.
Police searching for suspect in connection with fatal shooting in Hickory
CATWABA COUNTY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on March 15. Police said they responded to the area of 3rd Avenue Southeast after hearing multiple gunshots. At the scene, police said they found a man who...
Industrial Street closed, RPD investigating stabbing
The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing Sunday night on Broad Street.
Video Released of Pasco Fatal Stabbing-Shooting Incident (Language)
WARNING--video contains some graphic footage and language. The Pasco Police Department by way of the Special Investigations Unit, has released a video of some footage of the fatal stabbing at 6th and Lewis that also resulted in fatal shooting of the stabbing suspect. Chief Ken Roskie explains briefly what happened...
PA: OFFICER PUNCHES PROTESTOR AT PEACEFUL MARCH
Video appears to show police officer punching woman in face during protest.
PA: COMMUNITY REACTS TO MASS SHOOTING AT AIRBNB
PA: Neighbors and property owners react to mass shooting at Pittsburgh Airbnb left that two dead
An Oklahoma corrections officer was found guilty of helping white supremacists attack Black detainees in jail
Matthew Ware helped orchestrate an attack against two Black detainees by white supremacist inmates in 2017, according to the Justice Department.
2 dead, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb party shooting
Pittsburgh police officers responded to an alert of multiple shots fired at an Airbnb property and found 11 people shot, including minors.
FL: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR 100+ FAKE LICENSES
Police accuse interpreter in Jacksonville of helping more than 100 people get driver's licenses illegally.
Gillette Police following lead in search for missing woman
GILLETTE (WNE) – The Gillette Police Department has a lead in the investigation of the disappearance of 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who was reported missing on March 20 and was last heard from on March 4. One tip indicated Gakwa may have been taken to a rural area, mine site or oil and gas location between Feb. 24 and March 20 in a passenger car or crossover SUV, according to a police press release. ...
Woman Severed in Half During Hit-and-Run Accident on Easter Sunday: Police
The woman was struck by a driver as she walked along a grassy roadside.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in East County
A male motorcyclist died Sunday in an East County traffic collision involving a Chevrolet SUV.
