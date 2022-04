The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation has its own version of an advent calendar: a tracker that spots the arrival of Spring through blooming flowers. Simply dubbed Signs of Spring in NYC Parks, the online gadget records the different types of flowers spotted so far across the city's parks. When a flower is discovered, its image on the website brightens up, and a checkmark appears next to it. To capture every aspect of the arrival of spring, the calendar also includes sightings of birds like Timberdoodles and the switch to Daylight Savings time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO