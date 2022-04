If you've ever made a meatloaf, then you may understand gefilte fish is and how it's made. Pronounced "geh-FIL-teh fish," the dish consists of ground white fish mixed with breadcrumbs, egg, and seasonings and formed into individual cakes before being cooked. However, most gefilte fish consumed in the U.S. isn't actually homemade, per The Boston Globe; that may be because most supermarkets carry commercially-prepared gefilte fish that tastes close enough to grandma's while still being shelf-stable, per Religion News.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO