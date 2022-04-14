ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for fatal shooting in North Hollywood

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in North Hollywood, police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Efrain Garcia of Van Nuys died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the LAPD.

The 16-year-old boy — whose name was not released because he is a juvenile — was identified as the suspect in the shooting and arrested just after midnight Tuesday in the area of East Avenue R4, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, police said. Authorities did not reveal what led investigators to identify the teen as the suspect.

Three firearms were found in the boy’s possession at the time of his arrest, according to the LAPD.

The boy was booked into Sylmar Juvenile Hall, and authorities were investigating the shooting as gang-related, according to the LAPD.

No further details were available.

