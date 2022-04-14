ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Forecast: Rain finally returns to the forecast Thursday

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
 3 days ago
Today we finally get an opportunity to get something we desperately need. Rain!

Rain won’t be in our forecast until this afternoon, though, so it’s going to be smooth sailing for the morning drive.

Temperatures will be mild, and humidity will be noticeably higher today, which will make the air feel a few degrees hotter.

Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s early this afternoon, and that’s when some areas of rain and storms will start to bubble up.

Overall, our rain coverage will be isolated today, but at least some lucky ones will pick up some beneficial rain to help curb the fire danger.

Rain will start developing early this afternoon close to U.S. 41 and I-75, and then those showers and storms will gradually build inland through the day with the greatest coverage of rain between I-75 and Lake O.

Areas like Lehigh Acres, LaBelle, Palmdale, Golden Gate and Immokalee will see the best chance for rain this afternoon, but a few spotty areas of rain will also be possible closer to the coast.

The rain will slowly fade this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight into Friday morning.

Fort Myers, FL
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

