Mason County, WV

Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

WVNews
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers. Frontieras North American announced...

www.wvnews.com

Central Illinois Proud

Brazil tech company is expanding to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A Brazilian technology company is looking to expand into the U.S., and they’re looking to set up a shop in Peoria. Manusis4, a company specializing in asset management, will be opening a showroom here this month, according to a release from the company. The...
PEORIA, IL
WVNews

Protesters arrested at West Va. power plant settle cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Most of the protesters arrested at a West Virginia power plant linked to Sen. Joe Manchin have settled trespassing cases. Twelve of the 16 protesters arrested last weekend at the Grant Town Power Plant in Marion County settled cases on Friday, the activist group West Virginia Rising said.
FAIRMONT, WV
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Klein ISD

Klein Collins Students Power Up for Energy Plant Tour

Klein Collins Environmental Science students were privy to a rare treat this month. Representatives from the Klein ISD Maintenance Department and Klein Collins High School building architect and designer, Salas O’Brien Engineering Firm hosted a backstage tour for intrigued students on the inner workings of Klein Collins’ central plant, boiler, and electrical rooms.
KLEIN, TX
One Green Planet

Jeff Bezos Backed Start-Up is Helping Retrofit Old buildings in Brooklyn with Clean Energy

BlocPower, a start-up based in Brooklyn, is working to turn more than 1,200 old and outdated buildings in New York City into ‘green’ energy users. The start-up came with a revolutionary idea of how to make it easier for landlords and owners to turn their homes’ green’. The company will lease equipment to easily make the transition. They will lease eco-friendly heating and cooling systems, electric appliances, and solar panels. They will even install the equipment and manage the maintenance on them, and all the landlords need to do is make monthly payments and offer returns to investors.
BROOKLYN, NY
WVNews

West Virginia business: Greenbrier Technical Services evolves with the times to remain successful for 30-plus years

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WV News) — For nearly 33 years, Greenbrier Technical Services, Inc. has aided hundreds of commercial customers by repairing or replacing their outdated equipment, constantly keeping up with the newest and best in commercial technologies. Founded in 1989, GTS offers both repairs for electric and electromechanical modules...
RONCEVERTE, WV
Daily Mail

Four Russian spies are indicted for 'hacking into a Kansas nuclear plant and electrical company, and shutting down a Saudi oil refinery in plot to disrupt global energy production'

Four Russian hackers have been indicted in the US for allegedly infiltrating a Kansas nuclear plant, a Saudi oil refinery and other facilities around the world. Three of the men charged worked for the Federal Security Service, the Russian spy agency, and another worked for the Russian Department of Defense in its research and development branch, according to Justice officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

WV WFO CHARLESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and. western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
WVNews

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (five, eight, five, three)
LOTTERY
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. April 17, 1827: Outdoorsman William “Squirrelly Bill” Carpenter was born on the Elk River near the mouth of Laurel Creek. Carpenter...
POLITICS
WVNews

A tale of many pandemics: In year three, a matter of status and access

Charletta Brown has not had access to the same luxuries or flexibility available to some Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. She has gone in to work every day, contending with repeated potential exposures. She is a breast cancer survivor on chemotherapy maintenance drugs, putting her at higher risk for severe infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

