Energy tech company to build WVa plant, employ up to 500

BlocPower, a start-up based in Brooklyn, is working to turn more than 1,200 old and outdated buildings in New York City into ‘green’ energy users. The start-up came with a revolutionary idea of how to make it easier for landlords and owners to turn their homes’ green’. The company will lease equipment to easily make the transition. They will lease eco-friendly heating and cooling systems, electric appliances, and solar panels. They will even install the equipment and manage the maintenance on them, and all the landlords need to do is make monthly payments and offer returns to investors.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO