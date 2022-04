CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the biggest celebrations in the Christian faith will be marked across the world this Easter Sunday. “Easter is probably one of the most important days in the church calendar because that’s when we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. It’s a glorious time of year, and we, through his Resurrection, we find our hope of eternal life,” said Pastor Dave Carpenter of Salem Baptist Church.

