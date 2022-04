REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is advising Sussex County residents, who live or spend time near the area of Bayard Ave. and Philadelphia St. in Rehoboth Beach, of a positive case of rabies in a fox. One person, a non-Delaware resident, was potentially exposed to the fox in the residential neighborhood. The fox was tested for rabies, which returned positive results on Friday. The person has been contacted to begin post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 29 DAYS AGO