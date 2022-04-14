ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall to host annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for needy

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families.

The 19th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 22 at Pullman Square in Huntington, the university said in a news release.

Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event. The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online after the event by the Pottery Place.

The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl sold will provide 180 meals for those in need. The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

The fundraiser is part of a community impact course in Marshall’s School of Art and Design.

WSPA 7News

Easter services looking more familiar as COVID-19 restrictions ease

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This Easter Sunday might look more familiar than it has in the past few years. The pastor at Bethel United Methodist, in Spartanburg, said the easing of COVID-19 protocols has allowed a crowd full of faces, once again. “We’re just so thankful to be able to celebrate in person this year,” […]
