ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

Shots fired, Alarms and Storm Damage in Neshoba County

By Rick Guy
kicks96news.com
 3 days ago

4:12 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check out a missing teenager, but she returned home on her own as deputies arrived. 9:17 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a panic alarm at...

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, MS
Philadelphia, MS
Crime & Safety
Neshoba County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Neshoba County, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Alarms#Philadelphia Police#Tornado Watch#Neshoba Law Enforcement
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested after traffic stop turns into chase

A Mississippi couple was arrested on various charges — including outstanding warrants from another state — when a traffic stop turned into a chase Thursday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue, in McComb, with a black 2010 Kia Forte.
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

2-year-old struck, killed on Clarke County road

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road. Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his […]
JACKSON, AL
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Overnight storms cause damage in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms moved through Mississippi in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The storms caused damage in Copiah County. The awning of Ashley’s 51 Stop on U.S. 51 in Wesson was damaged in the storm. Pictures showed the wind caused the awning to tilt. A tree also fell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Search warrant leads to 4 drug arrests in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A search warrant led to four drug arrests in Vicksburg on Thursday, March 31. Criminal Investigations Divisions and the Narcotics/NET Team served a search warrant at a home on Victory Avenue around 12:49 p.m. Agents found more than $65,000 worth of cocaine, codeine, ecstasy and more than eleven pounds of marijuana. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Storm damage reports in area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are multiple reports of damage in the Clarkdale Road area in Lauderdale County, as well as multiple trees down in both Lauderdale County and Northern Clarke County. Officials are asking folks to stay off of the roads unless you have an emergency. There are many...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

6 injuries, 6 tornadoes confirmed from April 13 storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An updated report on Friday, April 15 from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) showed that six people were injured and six tornadoes formed during the Wednesday, April 13 severe storm. One injury was reported in Clarke County, two in Alcorn County and three in Tippah County. At least six tornadoes […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy