Simple hack to make adorable bunny-shaped cupcakes for Easter

Easter is a hop, skip and a jump away and one baker has the perfect holiday hack to make your treats extra festive.

Winnie Lee, a self-taught baker and cake artist living in Luxembourg, shared her sweet trick to turn an ordinary cupcake into an adorable Easter bunny.

Lee told "GMA" Food that she first hacked her muffin pans to create "the heart shape cupcake using this foil technique for Valentine’s Day."

Then while getting ready for some seasonal spring baking, she thought to try it with two more pieces of foil to give the bunny it's round face and two ears.

"On this design I came up with the bunny idea," she said.

Watch how she creates the perfect bunny-shaped cupcakes below.