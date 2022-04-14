ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

WHAT'S NEXT IN PROBE OF FATAL MI POLICE SHOOTING (4aET)

myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details could come today in the...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Prince George’s police ID victim of fatal District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County have identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in District Heights, Maryland, as 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, of D.C. According to police, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights. While investigating the scene, police said they discovered Morrow “in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.”
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
US News and World Report

Albuquerque Police Fatally Shoot a Man After an Altercation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police officers have fatally shot a man in Albuquerque after an altercation that escalated, according to authorities. They said officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls about a man walking around with a gun and allegedly pointing the weapon at people and cars.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Reform#The White House
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead After Shooting Between Motorists In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy