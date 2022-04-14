ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong Un

Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEh4Y_0f8tHrum00

State media anchor Ri Chun Hi is one of North Korea’s most famous voices after announcing the country's major events of past decades — among them nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader — in a resounding, booming voice filled with emotion.

The anchor dubbed abroad as the “pink lady” for her bright, traditional attire was the topic of official North Korean media herself Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave Ri a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to vigorously serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party.

Experts say Kim is trying to boost his support from elite North Koreas while the country deals with pandemic hardships and a diplomacy stalemate.

“(Kim) said it is the sincerity of the party that there is nothing to spare for the treasures of the country like her who has worked as a revolutionary announcer for the party for more than 50 years since her girlhood,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. Kim expressed “expectation that she would as ever vigorously continue her work in good health as befitting a spokeswoman for the party.”

Kim met Ri at a newly built riverside terraced residential district that was inaugurated Wednesday in Pyongyang. KCNA said houses in the district were presented to Ri and other people who have given distinguished service to the state.

Friday is the 110th birthday of Kim’s late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung. It’s the most important state anniversary in North Korea, which has been successively ruled by three generations of the Kim family since its foundation in 1948. The new housing area is where Kim Il Sung’s official residence was located until the 1970s.

“By giving houses to those who have been faithful to him, Kim Jong Un would want to further bolster their royalty and internal unity,” said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst with the Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “Ri Chun Hi is a clear example of such people as she’s strongly propagated his nuclear and missile tests and served as a sort of bugler for him.”

KCNA said Kim looked around Ri’s house with her Wednesday and took an unspecified step to prevent her from suffering any inconvenience "while going up and down the stairs."

Ri, who is about 79, said she felt her new house was like a hotel and that all her family members “stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude for the party’s benevolence,” according to KCNA.

Ri joined state TV in the early 1970s, when the country was still governed by Kim Il Sung, and she has gradually become the face of the country’s propaganda-driven news broadcasts.

Her close ties with Kim were shown during a military parade last year when she watched troops’ march from an elevated veranda right next to Kim, put her hand on his shoulder and whispered to him at one point. In another event, she was the first person who exchanged a handshake with Kim before holding his arm and posing for a group photo.

Moon, the analyst, said Ri receives Cabinet member-level treatment at home, appears healthy and is expected to continue to handle key televised announcements at least for the next few years.

Ri's passionate, effusive style has sometimes generated laughter in other countries. In 2011, a Taiwanese TV station apologized after one of its newsreaders mimicked Ri’s tone used when she announced the death of Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.

Since inheriting power upon his father's death, Kim Jong Un, 38, has ruled North Korea with absolute authority. But he is facing one of the toughest moments of his rule after the coronavirus pandemic shocked an economy already in dire shape from mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions. Analysts say recent missile tests were meant to advance his weapons and pressure the U.S. and rivals for diplomatic concessions.

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un BLOWS UP tourist golf resort intended to build ties with South Korea in latest sign the tyrant is heading for confrontation

North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea. Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyongyang#North Korean#Workers Party
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Kim Jong Il
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
The Independent

North Korea releases images of clapping and laughing Kim Jong-un as biggest ICBM is launched

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un laughed and clapped while overseeing the test launch of his country’s biggest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to a remarkable series of images published by his state-run media.The test followed through on Mr Kim’s earlier promises to break his self-imposed moratorium on ballistic missile and nuclear tests.Mr Kim said the Hwasong-17 test, carried out on Thursday, was to make the “whole world clearly aware” that the North had upgraded its nuclear arsenal and is ready for a “long-standing confrontation” with “the US imperialists”, North Korean state media said.The Hwasong-17, which was first unveiled at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister says her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate South if provoked

North Korea has warned the South that it will annihilate the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons if provoked.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, termed South Korean defence minister Suh Wook’s recent statements about pre-emptive strikes as a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic”.Ms Kim said that though the North didn’t want another war in the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang would retaliate with its nuclear forces if South Korea opts for pre-emptive strikes or other attacks.“In case [South Korea] opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy