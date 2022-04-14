'This Is It': People Who Have Come Close to Death Share Their Last Thoughts
"I remember being lost in the pain, so tired that nothing else mattered. The pain would stop if I could find a way to let...www.newsweek.com
"I remember being lost in the pain, so tired that nothing else mattered. The pain would stop if I could find a way to let...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1