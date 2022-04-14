Wind Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued late tonight before 245 AM EDT. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Henderson and Transylvania Counties. .Heavy rain on the order of 3 to near 5 inches has resulted in a rapid rise of the French Broad River at Blantyre. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. The river is forecast to reach 15.2 feet early Thursday morning. * WHERE...French Broad River At Blantyre. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Action Stage. Most farm fields are flooding between the French Broad River and Brevard Rd. and between the French Broad River and Pleasant Grove Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO