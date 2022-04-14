Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...East Carteret County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Monday.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO