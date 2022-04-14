Tennessee man charged with killing parents of court witness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged in the killing of a couple who were taking their son to court to testify about a shooting that left their son disabled, prosecutors said.

Jaja Mani, 60, was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the November 2020 shootings of Emmanuel Macdonal Sr. and Nancy Macdonal in Memphis, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday..

The couple were preparing to take their 20-year-old son to criminal court to testify against a man who shot him when they were killed in the driveway of their home, prosecutors said. The son was seriously wounded but survived.

Investigators said Mani and another man are believed to have gone to the Macdonal’s home 10 days before the shooting and offered the couple $10,000 if their son did not testify. Mani also visited the home on his own and left $1,000 by the front door, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press could not determine whether Mani had a lawyer Wednesday.