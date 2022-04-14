ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Perry and Nicholas Daley Reconnect to Honor British Southern Soul Boys

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Perry and Nicholas Daley’s ongoing co-releases continue this season, as the duo reconnect to further pay homage to the British Southern soul boy scene of the 1970s. Taking inspiration from pioneers of funk,...

hypebeast.com

musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens DRKSHDW Brings Back Cargo Sneakers With SS22 Releases

Rick Owens‘ sub-label DRKSHDW is dropping a new round of ready-to-wear pieces from its Spring/Summer 2022 “FOGACHINE” collection along with restocks their coveted styles on HBX. Leading the latest lineup are two styles of footwear, including the Scarpe Cargo Sneakers and the Army Sneakers. First unveiled last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Isaac Hayes
Fred Perry
Lonnie Liston Smith
hypebeast.com

Staple's Crocs Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog Is Fit for the Concrete Jungle

Jeff Staple‘s eponymous label Staple rose to fame in 2005 when the legendary Nike Dunk Low Pro SB “Pigeon” was released with unparalleled amounts of frenzy, and since, Staple has witnessed a steady rise to the top of the streetwear tree. Now, Staple applies its signature aesthetic to a pair of shoes that, in many ways, has experienced its own craze in recent years — the Crocs classic clog.
APPAREL
#Southern Soul#British#Wind Fire#Pi Ces Uniques
hypebeast.com

Josh Smith Explores the Language of Abstraction in “Keyhole”

On view at Xavier Hufkens in Brussels. Back in October, Josh Smith made a surprise appearance at Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway by creating bright and bold designs for the collection. The American artist returns to the canvas through a series of new paintings being exhibited at Xavier Hufkens in Brussels.
VISUAL ART
Elle

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Match In Robin's Egg Blue For Easter Service

The Duchess of Cambridge's Caribbean tour fashion highlights. On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday service in classic spring colors, and they were joined by little Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Kate Middleton's fitted coat dress adorably matched the robin's egg blue of her daughter's frock. The coat dress featured an open collar and cinched belt, creating an elegant silhouette, and she carried a clutch in the same color. Her headpiece and heels were in a slightly darker blue.
WORLD
hypebeast.com

JJJJound Teases an "Olive/Black" New Balance 990v3

Shortly after dropping the “Olive” 990V3 MADE iteration of their collaborative effort, JJJJound and New Balance seem to have another 990v3 colorway incoming. The Montreal-based brand took to Instagram to share a first look at an “Olive/Black” rendition of the New Balance 990v3, stating that it will see a Spring/Summer 2022 release. The offering features a browner hue of olive that can be found on the nubuck overlays and breathable mesh underlays, while the contrasting shade of black lands on the midsole, outline of the silver-grey N panel logo, lining and laces to round out the silhouette’s cohesive look.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Adidas x Kevin Lyons Get Summer Ready With Latest Whimsical Adilette Slides

New York artist and streetwear icon Kevin Lyons has given his own spin on the classic. Lyons, who is best known for his signature colorful “Monster” characters, has long been a creative force in the streetwear game. His “Monster” murals have been seen across the world including in Colette in Paris, Coachella and even Stüssy in Japan. In the spirit of summer, Lyons has brought his iconic vibrant vision to the adilette comfort slides just in time for summer. The slides are constructed with the brand’s unique cloudfoam footbed, in hazy orange and feature Lyon’s monsters in purple and a darker shade of orange. The animations are seen scattered throughout the slide while the top strap is emphasized with a soft, fuzzy cotton material. The adidas branding can be seen stitched on the top in a bubble letters that resemble the teeth of the exaggerated smiley face.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Coinbase Is Producing an Interactive Film Trilogy About Bored Ape Yacht Club

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase is producing a trilogy film series featuring blue-chip NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club. The three-part film will pay homage to the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and was conceived by the entertainment team at Coinbase. BAYC holders can submit their apes to the Degen Trilogy website for a chance to be cast and submissions will be reviewed by the film’s director and a casting director.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Touch the Stars With Louis Vuitton’s Latest Unisex Fragrance

Has unveiled its latest unisex fragrance “City of Stars.” Inspired by the West Coast, the new evening cologne expands the French house’s attention to fluid, yet bold offerings. As a nod to the creative vibrancy of Los Angeles, the scent features notes of citrus, Tiare flower and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

DJ Khaled Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled receives yet “another one” to add to his accolades as the newest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The critically-acclaimed producer was joined by peers JAY-Z, Diddy and Fat Joe to help ring in his achievement. Khaled was first introduced by Fat Joe, whom he has collaborated on many singles with including “Holla At Me,” “Pride N Joy” and of course, “All I Do Is Win.” Fat Joe started the ceremony recalling how they first met 25 years ago, “When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami. When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them.”
CELEBRITIES

