Fred Perry and Nicholas Daley Reconnect to Honor British Southern Soul Boys

DJ Khaled receives yet “another one” to add to his accolades as the newest recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The critically-acclaimed producer was joined by peers JAY-Z, Diddy and Fat Joe to help ring in his achievement. Khaled was first introduced by Fat Joe, whom he has collaborated on many singles with including “Holla At Me,” “Pride N Joy” and of course, “All I Do Is Win.” Fat Joe started the ceremony recalling how they first met 25 years ago, “When I met him, he made me move out of New York to Miami. When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them.”
