Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: series of fronts to bring wetter, somewhat cooler weather

By Eric Davis
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After highs in the 80s recently, your updated First Alert Forecast has lows in the 40s for some of the mornings next week. In the middle, Easter weekend will have seasonable daytime readings in the 60s and 70s and nights in the 50s. Use your WECT Weather...

City
Wilmington, NC
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: Cooler and wetter weather this week

The best we can do for a high this upcoming week is about 50 degrees and most of the time, it will be colder than that. Our normal high for this week is near 45 degrees, so I would say we’ll average near or below that over the next 7 days. Today, we have the chance for a shower with highs near that 50 degree mark, then it’s downhill from here. Tuesday and especially Wednesday will be rainy days with highs in the lower-40s at best both days. Thursday even looks to be a struggle to reach 40 degrees and some snowflakes could mix in with the rain as well. Friday through Sunday don’t really improve, with those highs remaining in the upper-30s and 40s. Although the sun should sneak through at times, more clouds than sun are favored for the weekend. I didn’t include it in the 7-Day Forecast graphic, but there are some low rain or snow chances to watch out for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

