New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
IF you've had Covid and gotten over the nasty bug, you might think you're out of the woods. But experts have revealed that people who catch coronavirus are more at risk of a deadly stroke. Strokes are a medical emergency and happen when the blood supply to part of the...
Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
When she traveled from her home in Los Angeles to Ukraine earlier this month to bring her 14-year-old nephew Ivan to safety, Iryna Merezhko did not expect to lose track of him at the U.S.-Mexico border. From Ukraine, she and Ivan traveled to Tijuana, Mexico. At the border crossing with...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Warmer weather’s on the rise and more outside gatherings are on the horizon. So is another COVID-19 variant. Doctors say the BA-2, a mutation of the omicron variant, is rapidly spreading overseas and circulating around New York City. For the first time since taking over as the city’s health commissioner, Dr. […]
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the Great Resignation continues and workers migrate to new positions with better benefits and greater salaries, not every employee's motivation is the same for transitioning to a different role.
AstraZeneca said Monday that its antiviral drug was shown to be effective at neutralizing the COVID-19 omicron variant, including the newer BA.2 variant that is causing cases to rise in Europe and Asia.
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.
