EXCLUSIVE: Kate Del Castillo, the Mexican actress who stars in Telemundo's hit drama La Reina del Sur, has signed with Buchwald. One of the highest rated Spanish-language series in the world, La Reina del Sur adapts the bestseller by Spanish novelist Arturo Perez-Reverte. In the crime drama, which recently wrapped filming for Season 3, Del Castillo plays Teresa Mendonza, a woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain. Castillo recently completed a two-series deal with Telemundo. Her production company, Cholawood, has a first-look development deal with Boomdog, the Mexico City-based division of Endemol Shine North...

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO