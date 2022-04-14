ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Tiny Oklahoma company gets the eye of Boehringer Ingelheim, signing deal for regenerative hearing loss treatment – Endpoints News

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Relative to things like oncology and gene therapy, the field of hearing loss is small in the biotech world. When looking at...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

A farmer, agribusiness, and food company talk regenerative agriculture

At the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco this week, regenerative agriculture was a hot topic. It’s no surprise, as regenerative ag has had a swarm of interest in the past couple of years from government, corporations, consumers, and agriculture. On a panel, leaders from Syngenta Seeds, Kellogg...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Using mRNA Technology from COVID-19 Vaccines, UK Scientists May Have Discovered World's First Cure for Heart Attacks

UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy