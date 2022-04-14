Two men shot on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police were called to the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and East 18th Street for a report of a shooting early Thursday morning.

Once on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.