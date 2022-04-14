ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two men shot on Richmond’s Southside

By Ben Parsons
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygXRJ_0f8tCjmJ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police were called to the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and East 18th Street for a report of a shooting early Thursday morning.

Once on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southside#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Public Safety#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy